Expenditure Observer Kapil Kumar Singh arrives in Dhubri

DHUBRI: Kapil Kumar Singh (IRS), Expenditure Observer of 2-Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency arrived on Thursday, and will be camping here in Dhubri and will be available at Circuit House, Dhubri (Room No-8, Chandardinga) from 12/04/2024 onwards till the Election process is over. During this period interested political parties, contesting candidates, common people can meet him with their queries, objections and complaints in between 10am to 11am everyday. He may also be contacted over mobile number 8810655989.

