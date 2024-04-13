Pre-Bohag Bihu celebration observes at Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School, Tezpur

Tezpur: On the eve of Rongali Bihu, teachers, students and parents were seen celebrating pre-Bihu at a school in Tezpur. Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School, Tezpur observed the occasion of Pre-Bohag Bihu (Basanta Utsav) with a vibrant and culturally rich celebration. The school premises buzzed with excitement as students and teachers were dressed in their traditional attire.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of the traditional Assamese festival and educate students about Assamese customs and traditions, said Principal and Director, Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School.

The atmosphere was filled with the delightful aroma of freshly prepared doi, chira, laru, pithas, and other delicacies, bringing sweetness on the occasion. Students and teachers adorned in traditional attire, enthusiastically took part in the festivities, embracing the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam.

The event was inaugurated by Bijay Saikia, president of the Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School in the presence of retired HoD of Education department, LOKD college, Senior Journalist and cultural activist Dip Kumar Kalita and other dignitaries.

During the programme, president Bijay Saikia emphasized that Bihu holds a special significance in Assamese culture. He urged everyone to collectively preserve its cultural importance. The event showcased the exceptional talents of the students and teachers as they performed Bihu songs and dances, ushering in the upcoming Assamese New Year with unparalleled enthusiasm. Apart from the cultural performances, the school also unveiled the Bihu display board, adorned with intricate decorations. This board serves as an educational resource for students to learn about the various rituals and customs associated with Bohag Bihu.

On the occasion, a total of 70 artistes, litterateurs, Parents and media fraternity were felicitated with bihuwan. Later, the guests, students and other people who attended the programme were served doi, chira, gur and sweets as bihu jalpan.

