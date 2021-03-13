Expenditure Observers appointed by Election Commission of India visit Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT



GOALPARA: The two Expenditure Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Goalpara district, Mrityunjay Sharma and Sonal Sankavde, visited Goalpara on Friday. The observers held a discussion with the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka at the DC's conference hall where the ADCs and different cell in-charge officers participated.

The observers took cognizance about the poll preparedness of the district administration and gave necessary suggestions. Observer Sonal Sankavde is available to take poll expenditure related grievances of candidates for the 36, Dudhnoi ST and 37, East Goalpara LACs in her mobile number 6003280975.

