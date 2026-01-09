Expert talk on mushroom cultivation held at PM SHRI Dekorai HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In consonance with the Green School activity, an expert talk on mushroom cultivation was organized at PM SHRI Dekorai HS School, Itakhola, on Thursday to spread awareness among students to be environmentally responsible leaders for a sustainable future. Bingkong Loi Bodo, Block Technology Manager, Department of Agriculture, Baghmora block, and Manash Rajkhowa, Assistant Technology Manager, Sootea block, graced the event as resource persons and delivered talks on mushroom cultivation. The duo also actively participated in a hands-on skill development project to teach the students about cost-effective ways to produce mushrooms. The Principal of the school, Siddhartha Paul, in his introductory speech emphasized the importance of embedding ecological literacy into learning to make the school a model for environmental stewardship.

