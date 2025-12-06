Rangia Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) starts beekeeping and mushroom cultivation training course 

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In order to generate income amongst the villagers, the 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, started a 15-day beekeeping and mushroom cultivation training course from Friday. The programme was organized under the Citizen Welfare Programme (Northeast Region) and inaugurated by HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, SSB, Rangia.

In his inaugural speech, Gupta stated that this training was not only about skill development, but also a significant step towards self-reliance. Skills like beekeeping and mushroom cultivation training provide a strong foundation for self-employment, livelihood, and a better future for the villagers. Beekeeping can not only be a major source of honey production but also greatly contribute to increasing agricultural production, he said.

Gupta further added, “Bees increase crop productivity through pollination, which can double farmers’ income. Mushroom production is a low-cost, space-efficient, and highly profitable business in a short time. Today, when the demand for organic and nutritious food is increasing in the market, mushroom production offers a significant opportunity for rural youth.” He said, “Rural farmers living in border areas live in difficult conditions. Employment opportunities are limited, and youth need proper guidance. In such circumstances, such vocational training provides economic support and a means of empowerment for rural communities. This training will not only provide technical skills but also familiarize trainees with the skills to successfully run their businesses, marketing strategies, and modern agricultural techniques.”

The 15-day training will be provided by Khadi Gramodyog Kumarikata and NBSE (Carrier info) Tamulpur. Thirty trainees are participating in the beekeeping course and 22 trainees in the mushroom production course.

Also Read: Assam Mushroom Farmer Earns National Honour for Innovative Cultivation