Fact-finding committee to visit Tezpur University on Oct 12 and 13

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University has received an official communication from the Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Prof Devendra Jalihal, regarding the visit of a Fact-Finding Committee constituted by the Governor of Assam vide Secretariat notification No. GSA.161/2025/41 dated October 8, 2025.

The committee will meet the representatives of the various stakeholders of the Tezpur University including students, staff, and faculty to find facts on the allegations concerning the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The stakeholders will submit their grievances and reports in writing to the committee.

The committee will conduct its sittings at Tezpur University’s Guest House Conference Room, from October 12 to 13.

Also Read: Tezpur University Crisis Deepens; Faculty Allege Irregularities Against IQAC Director

Also Watch: