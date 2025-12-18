Sootea’s Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan and Dhritimoy Mahanta bag awards in film festival

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Eminent dramatist, script writer, and retired teacher Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan, a resident of Sootea Commercial Center, and emerging drama activist Dhritimoy Mahanta, son of Joonmani Mahanta and Bharati Mahanta of Udaypur, Sootea, have been awarded with the Best Script Writer and Best Young Director award respectively in the award presentation ceremony of Northeast International Documentaries and Film Fest 2025 season 3, held on December 13. Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan has been awarded the prestigious award for his cinema script, ‘Wide Angle.’

Notably, the cinema has been scripted based on Dr Nagen Saikia’s famous short story ‘Staff Photographeror Sobi.’ Talking to this correspondent, dramatist Bhuyan expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr Nagen Saikia and to all his well-wishers. On the other hand, Dhritimoy Mahanta has been chosen for the covetous award for the direction of short film ‘Rag Kalyan Tal Kharman.’

The length of the short film is 25 minutes which has been scripted, directed, and produced by the 17-year-old talented Dhritimoy. Organizations and individuals including Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Istantik Club, Sootea Natya Samaj, and Sootea Press Club, among others conveyed their best wishes for the duo’s achievement.

