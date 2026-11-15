Faith, unity, and ecological care take centre stage at Diphu ‘Bible Festival’

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Over 3,000 faithful from parishes across Karbi Anglong gathered at the Seratalin Auditorium in Taralangso, Diphu, for a three-day spiritual assembly aimed at translating religious faith into everyday social service and environmental stewardship.

Jointly hosted by the Diphu and Satgaon dioceses of the Believers Eastern Church from November 10 to 12, the Church's General Assembly titled the 'Bible Festival' centred on the theme of serving God and humanity through active good deeds.

Inaugurating the event by hoisting the Church flag, Dr Samuel Theophilus, Metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church and the festival's principal resource person, urged attendees to look beyond self-interest. Addressing the congregation, he emphasised that the capacity to love is inherent to human nature, but selfishness often turns that affection inward. He called upon the community to rediscover their true humanity by loving their neighbours, protecting animal life, and caring for the environment to preserve ecological balance.

Highlighting the broader social impact of individual compassion, the Metropolitan noted that a spirit of care could foster lasting peace across homes, villages, and towns, expressing hope that Assam's communities could set a benchmark for harmonious living across the country.

The assembly also served as a platform for inter-denominational solidarity, featuring an ecumenical fellowship that brought together leaders and representatives from various Christian denominations to strengthen mutual understanding and unity. Alongside spiritual teachings and prayer sessions, local cultural troupes showcased traditional folk dances and songs, celebrating Karbi Anglong's rich heritage and spreading a message of regional goodwill.