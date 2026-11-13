Arunachal CM Khandu Announces Biennial Indigenous Faith Youth Festival, Revives Kameng River Fest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that the Indigenous Faith Youth Festival would be held every two years instead of three, with the next edition scheduled for 2028. He also announced the revival of the Kameng River Festival from this year.

Speaking at the eighth Indigenous Faith Youth Festival in Seppa, organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), Khandu reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting indigenous faiths and traditions. More than 1,000 delegates attended the event.

He said the Department of Indigenous Affairs, established in 2016-17, would be strengthened with a higher budget allocation. He also assured early consideration of IFCSAP's request for additional funds to meet expenses arising from the large turnout.

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