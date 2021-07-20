Faithfuls asked to offer Eid namaz at home due to COVID-19 crisis

OUR CORRESPONDENT



SIVASAGAR: With the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha set to be celebrated on Wednesday amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Bishnu Kamal Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, appealed to the Muslim community to offer their Eid namaz and celebrate the festival in their own homes following the COVID guidelines issued by the State Government and district administration as well.

Addressing a meeting with religious leaders of various Masjid committees of Sivasagar at Syukafa Conference Hall of the DC's office, the Deputy Commissioner said that Eid should be celebrated peacefully and pleasantly. He appealed to the community to fulfil their duty towards society by making sure that the virus did not spread among the public.

Citing the status of the present scenario caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Commissioner said, "I urge everyone to follow the guidelines laid down by the State Government and district administration and even if only five people, including the Imam, are allowed to offer their Eid namaz inside a mosque, social distancing should be strictly maintained."

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Roushan, Superintendent of Police of Sivasagar appealed to the religious leaders present in the meeting to ensure that the celebrations did not hurt anybody's religious sentiments. He urged the people to ensure cleanliness in and around their vicinity and not to upload pictures of sacrifice (Qurbani) on social media.

