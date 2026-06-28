Fake online lottery scam in Nazira dupes victims across Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A major online lottery scam operating in the name of "Shri Shri Shiva Temple Development" has come to light in Nazira, triggering widespread concern across Assam. The fraudulent scheme allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from unsuspecting people in different parts of the state.

According to reports, the scam involved the sale of fake online lottery tickets, with Nazira falsely mentioned as the venue. The fraudsters later circulated fabricated lottery results on social media, falsely declaring winners. The victims were then contacted and asked to deposit money in advance under various pretexts, including processing fees, insurance, and other charges, to claim their prizes.

The lottery coupons, which were heavily promoted on social media over the past month, carried the names and signatures of individuals identified as President Bipul Das, Secretary Rakibul Hussain, and Treasurer Dipu Bachfor. The draw was claimed to have been held on June 25.

Victims from areas such as Raha in Nagaon and Doboka in Hojai reported receiving phone calls on June 25 and 26 from individuals posing as Bipul Das. The callers informed them that they had won four-wheelers in the lottery and invited them to collect their prizes on June 29 at the premises of a Shiva temple near Nazira Higher Secondary School. However, they were instructed to deposit amounts ranging from ?8,700 to ?12,350 in advance.

Also Read: Assam: 4 Arrested in Tinsukia for Massive Lottery Scam