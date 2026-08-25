Family of Assam student alleges medical negligence after gallbladder surgery death

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The family of Jyotsmita Bora, daughter of the Late Kumud Bora and Babita Bora of Kachupathar village near Numaligarh, has blamed medical negligence for her demise.

According to the family, Jyotsmita had been receiving treatment at Ultra Healthcare in Telgaram, Numaligarh, under Dr Bhaskar Hazarika. On the doctor's advice, she was admitted to HGM Nursing Home in Golaghat on July 25 for surgery to remove gallbladder stones.

According to reports, Jyotsmita was discharged from the hospital on the eighth day after the gallbladder surgery. However, soon after she was brought home, her health deteriorated. Following the doctor's advice, the family readmitted her to HGM Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Hazarika informed the family that Jyotsmita was suffering from internal bleeding and would require another surgery. The family, however, disagreed with the doctor and informed him that they did not want her to undergo another operation.

Following this, Dr Bhaskar Hazarika reportedly issued a referral letter to the family, advising them to take Jyotsmita to another hospital for treatment. With no other option, the distressed family admitted Jyotsmita to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment. However, the family has alleged that Jyotsmita died on August 20 due to incorrect treatment.

The issue has attracted widespread attention after Jyotsmita's family posted on social media alleging that her death was caused by medical negligence. The family, along with locals, has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

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