Family seeks inquiry into alleged illegal land sale in Lakhimpur district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A family has sought an independent inquiry into the alleged fraudulent transfer and sale of their 19 bighas, 3 kotha, and 3 lessa ancestral land in the Bogolijan area of Lakhimpur district, alleging the involvement of land brokers and government officials.

According to the family, Abdul Subhan and Abdul Salam allegedly took possession of land belonging to the family of Muhiuddin and subsequently transferred and sold portions of the property to other individuals through fraudulent means. Addressing a press conference, Sanam Das, granddaughter of Muhiuddin, alleged that the family had approached the Assam Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell regarding the matter. According to Das, the Vigilance Cell subsequently directed the Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry, but no effective action has been taken so far.

“My grandfather bought the land in Buglijan in 1939, and it was registered in his name. Abdul Subhan and Abdul Salam illegally grabbed our land, fraudulently entered their names, and sold it part by part with the help of corrupt officials,” Das alleged. She further questioned how the names of Abdul Subhan and Abdul Salam could have been entered into the land records when, according to the family, they were not the legal heirs to the property.

Das said that the family was seeking an independent investigation into the matter.

Das also alleged that several officials, including then Circle Officer Nilurom Kumar Sarma, Revenue Officer Tinkumoni Borah, Deputy Commissioner Pranab Jit Kakoti, and present Revenue Officer Madhurjya Buragohain, were involved in the alleged illegal transfer of the land.

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