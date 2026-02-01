HAFLONG: Mass protest rally in Umrangso against sale of tribal land and resources

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A massive protest rally was held in Umrangso on Saturday against the alleged sale of tribal land and natural resources to private corporate entities under the Sixth Schedule Councils.

The rally was jointly organised by the Indian National Congress, the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), and the United Opposition of all political parties.

Starting from Karbi Club, the rally marched through the major parts of Umrangso and reached the Umrangso Police Station, where a memorandum was submitted to the Governor through the District Administration.

Hundreds of protesters from different parts of Dima Hasao district gathered in Umrangso, carrying placards and banners with slogans demanding an immediate halt to the transfer of tribal land. The demonstrators expressed deep concern over what they described as systematic attempts to dilute the constitutional safeguards meant to protect indigenous communities.

Addressing the gathering, opposition leaders such as Nirmal Langthasa of APCC, Bikram Hanse (APHLC) Leader, and JI Kathar, APHLC President, warned that unchecked corporate entry into Sixth Schedule areas would threaten the identity, livelihood, and traditional rights of tribal people. They alleged that the current autonomous council and state governments were encouraging policies that favor corporate interests at the expense of local communities.

The speakers demanded strict enforcement of constitutional provisions and called for greater transparency and public consultation before any decisions involving tribal land and natural resources. They also urged the authorities to respect the spirit of the Sixth Schedule, which was enacted to preserve tribal culture, autonomy, and land rights.

The protest remained peaceful throughout, with organisers stating that such democratic movements would continue until the government rolls back any move to privatise tribal land.

Also Read: Congress protests renaming of MGNREGA, ramps up attack on BJP ahead of state polls