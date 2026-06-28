Farewell to Ranjit Kumar Sharma, Whose Lifelong Service Shaped Education, Environment and Community in Dhanshrighat

The greater Dhanshrighat area plunged into mourning as hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to bid a tearful farewell to eminent environmentalist, retired teacher and respected social worker Ranjit Kumar Sharma (62), who passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness.

A former Headmaster of Jamuguri Primary School and Finance Secretary of the Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, Sharma devoted his life to protecting nature, promoting quality education and serving society. Remembered as a man of integrity, humility and selfless service, he inspired generations of students and earned the admiration of people from all walks of life.

Beyond the classroom, Sharma played a pivotal role in community development. He was a founding office-bearer of the Dhanshrighat Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, founding president of the Managing Committee of Shankardeva Shishu Niketan, Dhanshrighat, a founding organiser of the Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja and Fair Committee, and an active member of the Dhanshrighat Samuhik Namghar. His lifelong commitment to social harmony and environmental conservation left a lasting impact on the areas.

An emotional atmosphere prevailed as his mortal remains were taken to Jamuguri Primary School, where he had begun his teaching career. Students, teachers, former colleagues and well-wishers paid floral tributes and observed moments of silence in his honour. The body was later taken to Shankardeva Shishu Niketan, where heartfelt tributes were offered by the school community.

The final rites were performed at the cremation ground on the banks of the Dhansiri River in the presence of family members, friends, former students and a large number of mourners.

Ranjit Kumar Sharma is survived by his wife and several relatives. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the fields of education, environmental conservation and social service. The people of Dhanshrighat will remember him not only as an outstanding teacher but also as a compassionate human being whose legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations.

~Tapan Sen Gupta

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