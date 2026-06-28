Veteran educationist and social activist Tarani Kanta Roy of Chapar passes away at 81

A Correspondent

CHAPAR: Tarani Kanta Roy, a veteran educationist, social activist, writer, and respected citizen of Chapar, passed away last night at around 11:30 pm. He was admitted to the Chapar Community Health Centre on the night of June 26 after experiencing physical discomfort, but doctors declared him dead. His sudden demise has cast a deep shadow of grief over his hometown of Chapar as well as the entire undivided Goalpara district.

Born in 1943 in Satyapur village under Chapar in Dhubri district, Roy completed his school and college education despite facing immense hardships. He began his career with the Assam State Transport Corporation but later resigned from his job to establish a Middle English (ME) School in his native village of Satyapur. After successfully developing the school, he came into contact with former Assam Chief Minister and people's leader Sarat Chandra Sinha, following which he became actively involved in social work and politics.

Roy was the founding Principal of Chapar-Bahalpur College (now Ratnapith College), which was established in 1978 through the collective efforts of the people of the Chapar-Bahalpur area and the dedicated leadership of Sarat Chandra Sinha. He retired in 2002 after serving the institution with exceptional dedication, integrity, and commitment.

Throughout his life, he was associated with several organizations, including the Assam Sahitya Sabha, Krishak Odhikar Suraksha Samiti, Koch-Rajbongshi Sammilani, and many others, making significant contributions to society.

Several prominent personalities, including Bilasipara MLA Jibesh Roy, Goalpara College Principal Dr. Subhash Barman, former Ratnapith College Principal Dr. Prabhash Das, former Assam Sahitya Sabha secretary Dr. Upendrajit Sarmah, and many others, paid their last respects to Tarani Kanta Roy at his residence today.

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