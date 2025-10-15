Farmers’ body stages dharna in Goalpara, demands land reforms and better infrastructure

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district chapter of the All India Krishak Sabha staged a dharna before the District Commissioner’s office and raised several demands. Under the supervision of Ajit Kumar Dalu, president and Johirul Islam, secretary, the district committee displayed banners and shouted slogans in favour of their demands.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressing the DC to solve the issues like beginning of a new land census, providing lands to the landless people, immediate halt of eviction without rehabilitation, withdrawal of eviction notice to the residents of Bhatiapara village, etc. The organization further appealed to the district administration to repair the dilapidated rural roads of the district and supply sufficient water to the paddy fields and revive the irrigation system.

Also Read: Assam: Labour and farmer bodies call for nationwide strike

Also Watch: