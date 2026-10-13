Fatal Collision at Sipajhar: One Dead as WagonR Crashes with Speeding Dumper

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In the wee hours on Monday, one person was killed on the spot in a head-on collision at College Chowk, Sipajhar, on National Highway-15.

The accident took place at around 4:00 am when Nilmani Barua (32 years) of Shaloipara (Duwahati) of Sipajhar was returning towards Sipajhar from Dumunichowki in his WagonR bearing registration number AS13G4920 after attending his niece’s wedding.

According to police, when Barua reached the spot, a speeding dumper bearing registration number AS25FC4459 coming from the opposite direction (Mangaldai side) collided head-on with his car.

The impact was so severe that the WagonR was completely mangled, and Barua died on the spot. Sipajhar police rushed to the spot and seized the dumper, while the driver fled the scene.

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