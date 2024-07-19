Fatal Head-On Collision Near Dumroghat Bridge Claims Life of Silchar Resident Ratan Bhowmik

SILCHAR: On Wednesday night, a head-on-collision between a scooty and a car left the former dead on the spot. The tragic incident took place near Dumroghat bridge on Silchar Kumbhirgram airport VIP road. The deceased has been identified as Ratan Bhowmik, a resident of National Highway Road of Silchar town. Sources said that Bhowmik was coming from airport side towards Silchar town when a Maruti Suzuki car from the opposite direction, collided with the two-wheeler head-on. The collision was so severe, that even at that odd hour the nearby locals heard the sound and came out in the street. They saw that the scooty was badly trampled and the rider was lying in a pool of blood. The car fled away from the scene. Later on, the police arrived and shifted Bhowmik, who died on the spot, to SMCH.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Gym club manager found dead in a mysterious condition

Also Watch: