Dibrugarh Gym club manager found dead in a mysterious condition

DIBRUGARH: In a mysterious condition, the manager of the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was found dead at one of the room at Gymkhana club on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Dibrugarh named Bhim Rajak. According to reports, his body was found hanging inside the Gymkhana club premises. The discovery of the body drew a large number of crowds, promoting police intervention to maintain law and order. “Bhim Rajak has been facing harassment over financial dispute involving a club member. For the last 15 years, he has been working at the club but suddenly such untoward incident happened. We suspect that he has been murdered. We want justice,” alleged the victim’s brother. An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the exact cause of death. “We have sent the body for post-mortem. The body was found hanging. Right now, we cannot ascertain anything. We are investigating the matter,” said a police official.

