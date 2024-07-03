Father-Son Duo Tragically Killed in Mud Wall Collapse Due to Heavy Rains in Udharbond

Silchar: In a tragic incident, a father-son duo lost their lives when the mud wall of their dilapidated house collapsed on them. The incident happened on Tuesday morning at Chaltakandi in Udharbond. The deceased have been identified as Azir Uddin Barbhuiyan, 35, and his six-month-old son Ashif Uddin. Heavy shower for the last few days had weakened the kutcha house structure and finally the mud wall collapsed killing the father and the son. Local residents said that all the nine members of the family were asleep when the wall collapsed burying them under the debris. Neighbours later cleared the debris and rescued the dwellers. Azir and his infant son, however, had died already. Two of the female members of the family received serious injuries and the neighbours raised donation to shift them to the SMCH.

