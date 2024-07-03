Prominent Educationist and Social Worker Kabiraj Sarmah Passes Away at 84

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Kabiraj Sarmah, a prominent educationist, social worker and retired Principal of Gohpur Higher Secondary School and a resident of Dhenudhara village under Gohpur revenue circle in Biswanath district, passed away while undergoing treatment in Guwahati on Sunday. He was 84. The demise of Kabiraj Sarmah, who served selflessly and relentlessly to the educational sector as well as the social sector in Gohpur sub-division for nearly half a century, left the entire sub-division in a state of mourning. He was associated with the establishment of various organizations and institutions, including Gohpur Girls’ High School, Chaiduar College, Gohpur, Sarvajanik Kala Kendra and the science stream in Gohpur Higher Secondary School. Sharma, who had imparted education at Gohpur Higher Secondary School for nearly five decades, retired in 2003 as the Principal from the same school.

Sarmah also served as the president of the Gohpur branch of the Asom Vigyan Samiti and the Gohpur chapter of the Natun Sahitya Parishad. He also served as a member of the CPI (M)’s Sonitpur district committee. He had formed an educational trust in the sacred memory of the late wife and teacher Kritimati Sharma and used to provide financial assistance to meritorious students at secondary level every year.

At the time of his death, Kabiraj Sarmah left behind a son and two married daughters and a host of relatives.

