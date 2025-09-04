Fields of the Future: Kokrajhar’s Farming Revolution Takes Root

Kokrajhar: A new chapter in agricultural development is unfolding in Kokrajhar, where thousands of farmers are transitioning from traditional to modern farming practices—thanks to sustained government support and flagship schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana and PM-KISAN
Over the past few years, focused efforts have been made to introduce scientific methods of cultivation, efficient irrigation systems, use of high-yield seeds, and sustainable practices across the district. With hands-on training and access to updated tools and techniques, farmers are now seeing measurable improvements in both yield and profitability.
Speaking on the development, a senior official noted:
“We’ve ensured that our farmers not only receive knowledge but also financial and risk coverage support. The integration of Fasal Bima has provided a safety net, while PM-KISAN has given direct income support, enabling farmers to invest in better practices.”
The impact is tangible. Reports from the agriculture department confirm that in many pockets of Kokrajhar, farm incomes have doubled, and farmers are showing greater willingness to adopt innovative methods such as organic farming, intercropping, and digital soil health monitoring.
This transformation has also led to a shift in mindset—farming is now seen as a viable and progressive livelihood, especially among the youth.
With continued support and policy alignment, Kokrajhar is on course to become a model district for sustainable and modern agriculture in Assam—and potentially, the entire Northeast.
