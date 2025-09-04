Fields of the Future: Kokrajhar’s Farming Revolution Takes Root

Speaking on the development, a senior official noted:

“We’ve ensured that our farmers not only receive knowledge but also financial and risk coverage support. The integration of Fasal Bima has provided a safety net, while PM-KISAN has given direct income support, enabling farmers to invest in better practices.”

The impact is tangible. Reports from the agriculture department confirm that in many pockets of Kokrajhar, farm incomes have doubled, and farmers are showing greater willingness to adopt innovative methods such as organic farming, intercropping, and digital soil health monitoring.