Film Director Jahnu Barua Graces "The Guest of the Month" Program at Nowgong Girls' College

NAGAON: Noted filmmaker and internationally recognized film director Jahnu Barua attended the prestigious programme of “The guest of the month” initiated by “Chinta Jurani Kokhsh” of the historic Nowgong Girls’ College at its conference hall on Friday.

The programme began with a Xatriya dance performed by Sneha Sharma, a student of the Zoology department, and a welcome speech by Dr Jonali Mudai, Head of the Education department. A video clip showcasing Jahnu Barua’s contributions to the film industry was presented, followed by a speech by Dr Kulen Ch Das, principal of the college, explaining the purpose of the programme.

Noted filmmaker Jahnu Barua, in his brief speech, emphasized the importance of art and creativity in today’s complex world, citing the examples of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s Bhakti movement and Albert Einstein’s contributions. He interacted with the audience, including faculty members Dr Sanjita Bora and Dr Mridula Kashyap, discussing various aspects of filmmaking, such as technical aspects, scriptwriting, and future plans.

The programme was attended by notable personalities from the film and music industries, including Arup Manna, Parthajit Barua, Dr Kamal Saikia, Jivan Narah, Jyotiprasad Bhuyan, Mukul Barua, Gurmail Singh, Bhaskar Sharma, and Amitabh Saikia. The initiative of the college to invite prominent individuals from various fields was appreciated by all present. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Rashmi Deka, faculty member of the Sanskrit Department, asserted in a press note here.

The programme was organized for the fourth time in the college. Noted film actress Dr Malaya Goswami will be present in the same programme on September 12 as the foundation day of the college will be celebrated on the same day at the college.

Also Read: Udaipur Gaon Residents Block NH-37 Demanding Justice for Bishal Borah

Also watch: