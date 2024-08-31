Udaipur Gaon Residents Block NH-37 Demanding Justice for Bishal Borah

DEMOW: The people of Udaipur Gaon came to Demow Chariali through a procession on Thursday and blocked the NH-37 demanding justice for Bishal (Kopil) Borah. The protesters blocked the NH-37 in Demow Chariali on Thursday demanding justice in the alleged murder of Bishal (Kopil) Borah of Chakalapathar Gaon near Demow, and a student of Moran College whose body was recovered from Moran Tea Estate on Monday evening. It has been alleged that the youth has been murdered. As per the information received, Bishal (Kopil) Borah was a student of Moran College staying in a rented house. Two youths of 1 No Udaipur Gaon named Bishal (Kopil) Borah came to the Moran Tea Estate on Monday (August 26), and then the body of the youth was found there. The Moran Police apprehended the two youths from 1 No Udaipur Gaon on Monday night. On Thursday the protesters displayed placards in Demow Chariali and shouting slogans demanding punishment for the murderers of Bishal (Kopil) Borah.

Security was beefed up in Demow Chariali during the protest on Thursday. Later the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and Demow Circle Officer came and took stock and controlled the situation. A protester said that they demanded justice and they will protest until Bishal (Kopil) Borah gets justice. The people of 2 No Udaipur Gaon submitted a letter to the OC of Moran Police Station through the OC of Demow Police Station and OC of Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost on Thursday.

