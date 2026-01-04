Film Historian Parthajit Baruah to speak on Indian Military portrayal at NDWBF 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Parthajit Baruah, noted film historian and filmmaker, has been officially invited to deliver a lecture at the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 on the topic "Uniform on Screen: Portrayal of the Indian Military in Cinema." The lecture will be part of the fair's Theme Pavilion programme under the overarching theme "Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom@75."

The event is scheduled to take place on January 16, 2026, at 12:00 pm at the Theme Pavilion in New Delhi. The National Book Trust (NBT), India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organizing the programme.

As the apex body for book promotion and a key partner of the NDWBF, the NBT has underscored the importance of scholarly dialogue on military history and cinematic representation as part of India's broader cultural and educational outreach. Baruah's session will explore the depiction of Indian military subjects on screen, examining issues of historical accuracy, myth-making, cinematic language, and the evolving portrayal of valour and strategy across different phases of Indian cinema.

The 2026 edition of the NDWBF, the 53rd in the series, will focus on the theme "Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom@75," commemorating 75 years of India's military legacy. The fair aims to bring together eminent thinkers and practitioners from diverse fields to contribute to national discourse and global conversations on cinema, literature and history.

