Final Report On Meghalaya-Assam Border Dispute After Joint Visit To Disputed Areas In Langpih

GUWAHATI: Amidst the ongoing border disputes between Meghalaya and Assam, the initial round of discussion concluded with both sides agreeing to resolve the long-standing conflicts.
However, phase two will include a joint visit to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector, followed by further steps to resolve the issues.
Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the final report on border talks will be submitted only after the counterparts of both the neighbouring states pay a visit to Langpih, likely in November - December this year.
Speaking to the media, Lyngdoh, who also happens to be the Chairman of the Regional Border Committee for West Khasi Hills, revealed that he has held discussions with the District Commissioner (DC) of the district.
He urged the West Khasi Hills DC to get in touch with Assam's Kamrup DC regarding this contentious issue. However, no response has been received so far.
The cabinet minister stated that during the most recent meeting at Hotel Pinewood, the regional committee led by him already shared the documentation with Assam establishing Meghalaya's claims over the 54 villages under the Langpih sector.
“We have shared these documents. The response has been positive, and we just need to cross one more hurdle, which is a visit to the affected areas, so that we are also able to meet the residents of the affected areas. That is the only obstacle we still need to overcome," he said.
Both states have been working towards resolving complex disputes that have existed over the years.
