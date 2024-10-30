Final Report On Meghalaya-Assam Border Dispute After Joint Visit To Disputed Areas In Langpih

GUWAHATI: Amidst the ongoing border disputes between Meghalaya and Assam, the initial round of discussion concluded with both sides agreeing to resolve the long-standing conflicts.

However, phase two will include a joint visit to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector, followed by further steps to resolve the issues.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the final report on border talks will be submitted only after the counterparts of both the neighbouring states pay a visit to Langpih, likely in November - December this year.