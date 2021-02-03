Financial assistance distributed to namghars and Bathau mandirs in Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Chirang district administration ceremonially distributed financial assistance to namghars and Bathau Mandirs of the district under Assam Government's Assam Darshan scheme in a function held here in the conference hall of Rubber Board office on Tuesday.

The financial assistance worth Rs. 2.5 lakh each was ceremonially handed over to 10 namghars and 10 Bathau Mandirs by Gautam Das, Executive Member, BTC for Social Welfare department, MCLAs Madhab Chandra Chetry, Pradip Bayan and Chirang Deputy Commissioner Gautam Talukdar.

Total 15 namghars and 69 Bathau Mandirs under 31- Sidli (ST) LAC and 55 namghars and 52 Bathau Mandirs under 33- Bijni LAC were benefited through this scheme. On the occasion, attending as the chief guest, Ranjit Kr. Basumatary, Executive Member, BTC for Forest department, said that the financial assistance extended by the Assam Government under Asom Darshan scheme to namghars and Bathau Mandirs for infrastructure development would be a great help for the religious organizations. He said that those namghars and Bathau Mandirs which had been left out in the first phase would be given financial assistance in the second phase. As such, he apprised about the plan of the Government of Assam for giving financial assistance to Brahma Mandirs too in the years to come.

In his welcome address, Gautam Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner of Chirang, highlighted about the Assam Darshan scheme along with its modalities for implementation and the role and responsibilities of religious organizations. He also briefed about the status of executing Arunadoi and Re- SVAYEM schemes in the district.