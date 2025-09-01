Financial assistance distributed to patients by Shreshajit Brahma Memorial Trust

BILASIPARA: Shreshajit Brahma Memorial Trust of Bilasipara on Sunday distributed financial assistance to 33 patients to the tune of Rs 15,000 & Rs 10,000 to each of the patients suffering from cancer, TB, and other diseases. In this connection, a meeting was held on Sunday in the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan with Dayal Paul in the chair. Managing Trustee Dr KL Das explained the aims and objectives of the meeting, while Dr Preeti Lekha Deka, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Bilasipara, attended the meeting as chief guest. After delivering a short speech, the chief guest inaugurated the distribution of cheques to the patients. The patients were also distributed packets of fruits and other nutritious substances. The function ended with a vote of thanks from the chair.

