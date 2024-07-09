Shreshajit Brahma Memorial Trust Distributes Financial Aid to 25 Patients in Bilasipara

BILASIPARA: Shreshajit Brahma Memorial Trust of Bilasipara on Monday distributed financial assistance to 25 patients to the tune of 20,000/- & 10,000/- to each of the patient suffering from cancer, TB and other diseases. In this connection a meeting was held on Monday in the premises of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan with Dayal Paul in the chair. Managing trustee Dr. K L Das explained the aims and objectives of the meeting. Sristi Singh, IAS, SDO (Civil), Bilasipara attended the meeting as chief guest. After delivering a short speech the chief guest inaugurated the distribution of cheque to 25 patients. The patients were distributed packets of fruits and other nutritious substances. The function ended with vote of thanks from the chair.

