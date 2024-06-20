Financial awareness drive organized at Lakhimi Pathar Government LP School of Sadiya

TINSUKIA: A financial awareness drive was organized by the Department of Commerce, Sadiya College in collaboration with NSS Unit & IQAC, Sadiya College at Lakhimi Pathar Government LP School for the benefit of Lakhimi Pather villagers of Sadiya on Wednesday.

The programme was chaired by the president of the Village Management Committee Phani Dhar Chiring. Sibani Baruah, head of Department of Commerce laid the objectives of the meeting. Renuka Upadhaya, field coordinator, Saikhowa CFL, have raised financial awareness among the villagers and the students. Around 15-20 villagers were present in the meeting, majority of which were women besides 30-35 students of the Commerce Department as well as NSS volunteers apart from faculty members of Commerce Department. The resource person educated the villagers on the various government insurance, savings and pension schemes available, from which they can be benefited. Sibani Baruah, in her speech encouraged the villagers to save and invest money in various instruments that would help them secure their future financially. Debojit Phukan, vice president of the Village Management Committee, has addressed the gathering on behalf on the villagers and expressed his gratitude for organizing a financial awareness drive for the villagers. Lakhimi Pathar village, is the adopted village of the Department of Commerce and the Department is committed to organizing such programmes in the village.

Also Read: Floods Worsen in Kampur: Kopili River Breaches Danger Level, Over 500 Families Affected in 2nd waves

Also Watch: