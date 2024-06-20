Floods Worsen in Kampur: Kopili River Breaches Danger Level, Over 500 Families Affected in 2nd waves

NAGAON: Due release of additional water from Karbi Langpi hydro-electric power project after incessant rains for over a couple of days, the Kopili river is flowing around one meter above its danger level. The over flowing water of the Kopili river as well as the leaking water through the breached portion of the embankment near Changsuki at Kampur, inundated the large areas under Kampur revenue circle for the second time within a fortnight in the district since Monday.

It is reported that over 500 families of Changsuki and Potiapam areas under Kampur revenue circle have been severely affected by the flood water till the time of filing this report. The flood victims along with their domestic animals have already shifted from the respective houses and have taken shelter at the railway track as well as at the nearby Namghor here. Besides, the flood water submerged the Kampur - Yamunamukh connecting PWD road for which the district administration closed down all kinds of transportation on the road, sources added.

Although the water level of Kopili river is slightly receded this morning, yet the Kopili river is flowing above its danger level till filing this report. It is feared that if it rains more, the water level of the Kopili as well as Nishari river will be increased and the overflowing water from the both rivers will submerge more new areas under Kampur as well as Raha revenue circles till midnight today, sources added further.

Also Read: PM-Kisan 17th Installment Released in Dima Hasao; Minister Nandita Gorlosa Emphasizes Agricultural Development

Also Watch: