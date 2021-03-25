FIR against BJP candidate Bonendra Kumar Mushahary from Gauripur

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: An official from Dhubri District Electioneering has lodged an FIR in the Gauripur Police Station of Dhubri district, against BJP candidate from Gauripur, Bonendra Kumar Mushahary for allegedly delivering a communal speech.

However, Dhubri district electioneering officials when contacted by The Sentinel, refused to share any information on it. The FIR has been registered under the case number — 444/21.

A police source said that the investigation is underway to verify the allegation.

