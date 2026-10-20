Fire at Beltola Tyre Shop Triggers Panic Amid Durga Puja

A major fire broke out at a tyre shop in the Wireless area of Beltola on 20 October 2026. The incident occurred amid crowded Durga Puja celebrations, triggering a massive panic due to the commercial outlet's close proximity to an active fuel station.

According to initial inputs from the local authorities, an electrical short circuit inside the establishment is highly suspected to have triggered the blaze. Given the catastrophic potential of an unchecked fire near a petrol pump, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ESS) rushed to the spot with rapid rescue units to combat the flames.

Firefighters launched an immediate containment operation, successfully dousing the fire before it could reach the fuel reservoirs or adjacent commercial properties along the main road.

"Our primary concern was the nearby petrol pump and the heavy festival footfall. The emergency response was immediate, and the teams managed to bring the blaze completely under control," reported an official from the Hatigaon police station.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. The site has been handed over to the electricity department to completely restore safety protocols.