Thieves Target Sipajhar Home During Puja Celebrations; Cash, Gold Stolen

In a shocking incident that has rattled the community amid the ongoing festive season, thieves targeted an empty home in Balipara, Sipajhar, decamping with a substantial amount of cash and priceless gold ornaments.

The burglary occurred late at night at the residence of Satyajit Nath. According to local sources, the entire family had left the house locked to participate in the local Puja celebrations. Seizing the perfect window of opportunity, the burglars broke into the locked house and thoroughly ransacked the property, clearing out the family's valuables.

State authorities have noted a recent spike in opportunistic property crimes during major festivals. "Criminal gangs often actively target residences when families are out celebrating at public pavilions," a senior local police official stated. "An investigation has been launched, and we have intensified night patrolling in the Balipara area to tracking down the perpetrators."

Distraught by the incident, a close neighbor remarked, "We went to enjoy the festival, but returned to a complete nightmare. It is devastating to lose hard-earned lifetime savings and sacred jewelry during a time of celebration."

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are reviewing local security footage to nab the culprits.