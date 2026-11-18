A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has reached a remarkable achievement in healthcare by conducting its first-ever Total Elbow Replacement (TER) surgery. The procedure was carried out on November.16, 2026, by a team of doctors from the Department of Orthopaedics at AMCH.

The patient, a 45-year-old woman from Tinsukia, had been suffering from a neglected left elbow fracture-dislocation for the past five years. The condition had resulted in severe deformity and persistent pain, leaving her affected upper limb almost unusable for routine daily activities.

Considering the severity and long-standing nature of the condition, the medical team successfully performed the Total Elbow Replacement surgery, offering the patient renewed hope of improved mobility and a better quality of life.

The orthopaedic surgical team comprised Dr Pankaj Jyoti Sonowal, Associate Professor; Dr Suresh Bora, Professor; and Dr Heoj Sonowal, Registrar. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Munmi Sonowal, Assistant Professor.

Reacting to the achievement, the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on X, described it as a significant accomplishment for Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh.