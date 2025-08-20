First foundation day of Gaurisagar Guru Abacus observed with cultural events

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The first foundation day of Gaurisagar Guru Abacus was held on Sunday at Gaurisagar Bahumukhi Prakalpa Bhawan. The programme started with lighting of lamp by Bhupendra Nath Hazarika, former Professor of Majuli College. Later, Dhanjit Dutta, Director of Gaurisagar Guru Abacus, welcomed the guests and the gathering. An open session was held and was attended by Biman Chandra Dutta, Principal, DIET, Charaideo, Dr Bonti Borgohain Bhuyan, Principal, KPM Senior Secondary School, Baliaghat, Dr Romen Kalita, Assistant Professor, Dikhowmukh College, Pabitra Kumar Dutta, former Principal-in-Charge, Dikhowmukh College, and Ratul Dutta, Headmaster, Mitong Nakatani LP School, as distinguished guests. In the function, students of Gaurisagar Guru Abacus performed various cultural programmes which enthralled the audience.

