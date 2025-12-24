First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs underway in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 is being conducted in Bongaigaon district from December 21 to 26. The exercise covers all three Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the district-16-Abhayapuri, 17-Srijangram, and 18-Bongaigaon-and is taking place at the EVM/VVPAT Warehouse, Bongaigaon.

The checking process is being carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and in the presence of authorized representatives of recognized national and state political parties. A team of 10 ECIL engineers is conducting the FLC daily from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm while the entire process is being supervised by Shanta Karki Chhetri, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Abhayapuri.

The schedule for the FLC has been issued by the Election Department, Dispur vide notification No. ELE.35/2025/74 dated November 27, 2025.

