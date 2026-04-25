First phase randomization of vote-counting officials completed in Golaghat district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In view of the upcoming Assam Assembly election results day, the first phase of the randomization process for officials to be deployed for vote counting in the Golaghat election district was completed on Friday. The process was conducted in the presence of the district commissioner and district election officer, the returning officers of all five Assembly constituencies, and other senior officials.

A total of 235 officials and staff have been assigned for the vote-counting process. This includes 70 counting supervisors, 70 counting assistants, and 70 micro-observers, along with additional personnel to assist in result compilation and monitoring.

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