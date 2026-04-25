Preparations for vote counting reviewed in Sivasagar district of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A meeting was held recently at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sivasagar, to review preparations for the vote counting process for the three Assembly constituencies of Sivasagar district-95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar and 97-Nazira under the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly General Election.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Mridul Yadav in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia. During the meeting, officials were briefed in detail on the rules and procedures related to the counting of votes.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the counting process will begin at 8:00 am on May 4.

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