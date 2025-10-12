Fish seller’s son Madhurya Borah clears in ADRE exam, brings pride to Saragua Gaon

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The results of the ADRE Examination for Grade III posts were declared on Friday, October 10, bringing joy to Madhurya Borah, a resident of Saragua Gaon near Demow, who successfully cleared the exam. Madhurya Borah, son of Bhadra Krishna Borah and Rumi Borah, comes from a humble background. His father, Bhadra Krishna Borah, earned a living by catching and selling fish. Speaking to the media, Madhurya expressed his happiness at the announcement of the results and shared that he used to give tuition to support himself.

He also expressed gratitude to the State Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for ensuring the transparency of the ADRE Examination process. Bhadra Krishna Borah expressed immense pride in his son’s achievement and thanked the Chief Minister and the government for their support.

The local community warmly congratulated Madhurya Borah on his success, celebrating the remarkable achievement of the young Saragua Gaon resident.

Also Read: Strict Action To Be Taken Against Candidates Involved In Misleading Qualifications In ADRE Grade IV Exam: CM Sarma

Also Watch: