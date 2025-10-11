Collision on NH-37 leaves one seriously injured near Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Bhalukaguri near Demow on the NH-37 road on Wednesday night, where a person was seriously injured. According to sources, an EECO van (AS06AE2976), which was coming from Moran and heading towards Demow side, hit a truck from behind in front of the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Bhalukaguri, due to which the driver of the EECO van, named Biswajit Chutia, who hails from Moran Gajpuria, was seriously injured. The front side of the EECO van was badly damaged in the accident. According to the sources, the seriously injured driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was sent to the hospital by the locals.

