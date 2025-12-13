Five arrested for illegal tax collection from trucks in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Police arrested as many as five persons on Thursday, allegedly involved in collecting illegal tax from truck owners that entered into Biswanath Chariali town. The arrested accused were identified as Jatin Chetia, Bhaskar Saikia, Kuldeep Singh, Rajen Baruah, and Jadav Hazarika.

Police informed mediapersons that the group had been collecting money for a long time by using fake receipt books printed in the name of three non-existent organizations called Biswanath Chariali Truck Drivers’ Association, Biswanath Chariali Truck Owners’ Association, and Biswanath Chariali Truck Workers’ Association. It also came to light that Bhaskar Saikia used the name of the Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board to collect Rs 200 from drivers instead of the official rate of Rs 100, keeping the extra amount for himself. The whole issue came to public notice when a truck driver from Titabar posted a video on social media describing the harassment faced by drivers.

A case bearing number 213/25 was registered with Biswanath Chariali police station under sections of BNS 308(2)/3(5).

