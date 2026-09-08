Five communities resolve to record Assamese as mother tongue in Census

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Five communities of Assam, including the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Jolha (tea community), and Sayed, have resolved to record Assamese as their mother tongue in the upcoming Census, a decision taken at an academic and cultural convention organised here on Sunday by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX).

The convention, held in collaboration with the Xabha's Performing Arts Sub-Committee, began with an inaugural session presided over by Padma Shri Dr Elias Ali, President of the reception committee.

Delivering the welcome address, Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the AXX, said that the five communities had, over generations, enriched Assam's society, culture, and folk traditions as an inseparable part of the state's diversity. He said that the Xabha had organised the event with the aim of preserving and carrying forward their distinct identity, language, and cultural heritage to future generations.

The convention passed a series of resolutions. It urged the State Government to set aside about 50 bighas of land in areas with a significant presence of the five communities for the establishment of cultural centres dedicated to preserving their distinct arts and traditions.

Another resolution sought reserved seats or other democratic measures to ensure representation of the communities in the Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies and demanded the formation of separate development councils with adequate financial grants for their social, educational, and cultural advancement.

On preserving linguistic identity, the session resolved that the Xabha would launch an awareness drive urging members of the five communities to record 'Assamese' as their mother tongue in the Census.

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