Officials Assess Administrative Preparedness for Upcoming Census in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: A preparatory review meeting on the upcoming Census exercise in Sivasagar district was held at Nazira Co-District on Friday, with Director of the Directorate of Census and Civil Registration, Assam, Biswajit Pegu, reviewing the administrative preparedness for the exercise.

Pegu, who visited Nazira co-district, chaired the meeting and took stock of the preparations being undertaken for the Census programme scheduled to commence in Sivasagar district.

The meeting was attended by Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram, Additional District Commissioner Suntrishna Gharphalia, along with circle officers, block development officers and other officials designated for Census-related duties.

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