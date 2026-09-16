Five-day Ganesh Festival draws devotees in Nalbari district of Assam

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NALBARI: A five-day Ganesh Janmotsav is being celebrated at Purana Station Road in Nalbari district of Assam, with a mix of religious rituals, cultural programmes and community activities drawing devotees during the festival. Organised by the Shri Ganesh Janmotsav Aayojan Samiti, the celebrations began on September 13 with a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha from the temple to the Marwari Panchayat Dharamshala, where the idol was installed amid devotional activities.

The festival schedule includes daily Aarti and special prayers. On September 14, devotees offered 1,008 laddus as prasad, followed by a Maha Aarti. A Bhajan Sandhya featuring guest artist Vikas Parikh of Siliguri was also scheduled in the evening.

The organisers have also incorporated community-oriented activities into the celebrations. Musical chair and Matki Phod competitions are scheduled for September 15, while a Housie programme has been planned for September 16, alongside the regular religious observances and refreshments.

The celebrations will conclude on September 17 with a procession carrying the Ganesha idol from the Dharamshala at around 3.30 pm. The idol will subsequently be immersed in the Pagladia River. The organising committee has appealed to devotees and residents to participate in the programmes with their families and extend cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival.

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