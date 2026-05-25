Five Killed by Lightning in Three Days as Storms Batter Assam Districts

GUWAHATI: Five people have been killed by lightning in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Golaghat and Dibrugarh districts of Assam in the past three days, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people were killed by lightning in the state on May 23, while one each died on May 22 and 21.

“On May 23, one each people killed by lightning in Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Golaghat districts. On May 22, one people killed in Udalguri district and another person died in Dibrugarh district on May 21. On the other hand, 6 animals also killed in lightning in the state,” the ASDMA report said.

On the other hand, seven districts - Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Dibrugarh and Golaghat- have been affected by the storm on Saturday and several houses and infrastructure were damaged. The ASDMA stated that 31 villages under 11 revenue circles were badly affected by the storm

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert of rainfall and lightning in several districts of the state.

Meanwhile, several states of Northern, Central and Western India are currently locked in the grip of a punishing heatwave, forcing regional administrations to enact emergency countermeasures.

According to updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur during the next 6 days, as per IMD’s Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin. (ANI)

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