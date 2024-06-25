Flood-Hit Livestock Owners in Khairabari Receive Vital Aid from Animal Husbandry Offices

KALAIGAON: The Subdivisional Animal Husbandry Bhergaon, in collaboration with the Khairabari Block Veterinary Office, distributed fodder and other materials for livestock owners in the flood-affected areas under Khairabari revenue circle as the owners could not feed their the livestock for the past three days due to flood.

Veterinary officer, Dr. Deepanjali Kalita, distributed 156 quintals of rice bran and other necessary materials among the livestock owners of Jagannatjhar, No. 2 Rowmari, Thakuriapara and Parbahuchuba under Key Village Centre of Bhergaon Subdivision. Moreover, a total nine villages under Khairabari revenue circle were also distributed fodder and other materials under supervision of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Das, SDVO of Bhergaon Subdivisional Animal Husbandry and Veterinary office.

