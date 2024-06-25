Biennial session of Nagaon Press Club concludes

NAGAON: The two-day long biennial session of Nagaon Press Club concluded on Sunday. The general as well as representative meet was held at the auditorium of Nagaon Press Club during which a new executive body was formed for the upcoming sessions 2024- 26 under leadership of Jiten Borkatoki as the president and Nilutpal Bora as the General Secretary.

Jadav Saikia, the outgoing president of the club chaired both the meets during which many important issues were discussed. Earlier on Saturday, the programme was initiated with unfurling the flag by Jadav Saikia, the president of the club in the morning followed by an open session at Dr. Abu Hanifa memorial auditorium of Nagaon press club. Keshav Mahanta, Minister of Transport, Fish and Excise Department, senior scribes of the state Prasanta Rajguru, Paragmoni Aditya, Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, local MLA Rupak Sarma attended the open session as the chief as well as special guests.

Minister Mahanta while addressing the occasion, said that the journalists of Nagaon have been successful in bringing various incidents accurately before the people from time to time. The contribution of journalists in the area has been very commendable, he said, adding that the role of journalists is very important to take a society in the right direction. He assured cooperation for construction of a house on the second floor of Nagaon Press Club.

Nagaon Press Club’s souvenir ‘Patrika’ was released by Rupak Sharma, MLA, Nagaon Batadroba. In his speech, Sarma said that he has had a good association with journalism for a long time, and currently the demand for newspapers may have reduced but its dignity is still intact.

Sarma also inaugurated an entry gate built in the memory of late Durgeshwar Bora by his son. Senior scribe Prasanta Rajguru expressed his views on various aspects of the communication medium. Referring to the influence of communication media in the field of politics, he said, social media were decisive in the last election.

During the session, half a dozen senior scribes of Nagaon like Hareswar Bora, Faizur Rahman, Ravindra Shah, Tapan Kumar Bora, Chandan Jyoti Bora, Muruli Baruah, Safikur Rahman and Jaiprakash Singh were felicitated by Nagaon Press Club.

Besides, the meritorious children of the club members who secured good marks in the HSLC and Higher Secondary Final Examinations 2024, were also felicitated by Nagaon Press Club. In the very beginning of the program, Dr. Karbi Devi, professor of Nowgong College, initiated the program by singing a beautiful Borgeet.

