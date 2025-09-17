Flood mamages makeshift bridge in Sootea, disrupts connectivity

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The makeshift bridge connecting the Bokorapatta and Kuruwa Ati areas in the southern part of Sootea was almost swept away by the recent flood wave on Tuesday afternoon causing a great deal of transportation hazards among the residents of both of the banks. It is the only bridge that connects both banks. The local residents frequently repair it using logs of bamboo and subsequently it turned into a bamboo bridge from the inaugurated wooden bridge. The local residents have appealed to Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur drawing his attention towards the dilapidated bridge.

Due to the continuous rain in the state and in Arunachal Pradesh and due to the rising levels of the Ghiladhari river, Mornoi river, and Sadharu river, areas alongside them have been flooded.

